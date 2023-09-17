Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 147.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

