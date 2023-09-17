Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

