Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pandora A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.26 million during the quarter.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.
