Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $217,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,427.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PH opened at $392.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.