PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $95.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.