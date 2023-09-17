Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSFE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

