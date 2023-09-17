Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,573.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 201,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,573.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,900.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,100 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CODI opened at $19.75 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 256.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

