Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

