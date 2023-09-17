Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 136,213 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 143.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

