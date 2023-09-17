Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

