Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 940.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $285.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

