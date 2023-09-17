Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after buying an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.