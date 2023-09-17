Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,241,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $26.93 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

