Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

