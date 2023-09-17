Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.