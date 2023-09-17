Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 310.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

