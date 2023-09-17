Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 103,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 168.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 119,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 303,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.38 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

