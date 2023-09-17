Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HCA opened at $256.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.42 and a 200 day moving average of $273.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

