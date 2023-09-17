Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 599 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $160.48. 3,162,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,191. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.