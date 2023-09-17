Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires Shares of 2,240 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

