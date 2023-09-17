Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 61,661,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,280,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.