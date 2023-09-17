Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,594,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

