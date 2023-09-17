Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after acquiring an additional 718,822 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $23.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.89. 9,774,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average of $442.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.38.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

