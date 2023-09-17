Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

