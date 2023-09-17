Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

