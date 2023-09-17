Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $720,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,251,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,693,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $177.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

