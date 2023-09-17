Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $697.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $706.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

