Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.85. 7,635,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,865. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

