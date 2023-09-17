Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 120 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

MS stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $88.41. 17,629,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,314. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

