Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,767,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.43. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.24.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

