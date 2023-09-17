Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 477 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $302.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.