Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 490 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.09. 7,581,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

