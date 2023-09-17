PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

