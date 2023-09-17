Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares traded.

Petropavlovsk Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a market cap of £47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.

Featured Stories

