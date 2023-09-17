Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.