Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 106,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 405,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

