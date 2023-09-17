Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

