Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 920 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

