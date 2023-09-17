Pixium Vision Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 21st (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

Shares of Pixium Vision SA (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, September 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 21st.

Pixium Vision Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PXMVF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. Pixium Vision has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat blindness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the stimulation to the brain via the intermediary of the optic nerve.

