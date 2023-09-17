Pixium Vision Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 21st (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

Shares of Pixium Vision SA (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, September 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 21st.
Pixium Vision Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PXMVF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. Pixium Vision has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06.
About Pixium Vision
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pixium Vision
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pixium Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixium Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.