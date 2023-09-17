PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $83.83 million and $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

