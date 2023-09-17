Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

