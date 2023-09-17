Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Short Interest Down 37.8% in August

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Pono Capital Two Stock Up 0.5 %

PTWO stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Pono Capital Two has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTWO. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.