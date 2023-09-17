Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Short Interest Down 37.8% in August

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
PTWO stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Pono Capital Two has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTWO. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
