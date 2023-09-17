PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.34

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as low as $18.55. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 15,333 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
