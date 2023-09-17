Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 62.4% in August

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 696,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,076. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 192.10% and a negative return on equity of 163.24%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 115.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,958,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

