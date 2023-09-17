Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.6 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $987.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $316.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.