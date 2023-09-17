Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

