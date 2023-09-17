PROCEPT BioRobotics’ (PRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $9,626,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

