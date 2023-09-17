Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 21,021 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,773 shares during the period. BDT Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,496,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:UA opened at $6.71 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

