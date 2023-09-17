Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Vanda Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $75,009. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

