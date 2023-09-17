Profit Investment Management LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

